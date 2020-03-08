Freshman Hannah Dunk and sophomore Ireland Olstad both tied for 14th place in their respective events at the WIAA Division 1 individual state gymnastics meet Saturday, March 7, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Dunk tied for 14th on the vault with an 9.083. She finished highest among freshman competitors.
Olstad tied for 14th on the balance beam with an 9.333,
Dunk and Olstad helped Milton to a sixth-place finish in the Division 1 team state meet a day earlier on Friday.
An updated version of this story will appear in the March 12 edition of the Milton Courier and online at a later date.
