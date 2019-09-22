Go Riteway Transportation Group of Oak Creek announces the acquisition of Lazers Bus Service of Marshall.
Lazers Bus Service provides school bus transportation to the Marshall Public School District and motor coach services to the greater Madison region in southcentral Wisconsin.
GO Riteway will officially assume the Lazers operation, including 29 employees and 33 vehicles, on Oct. 1.
Steve Lazers, family owner of Lazers Bus Service said, “We are happy to turn over the reins to GO Riteway. We had choices of who to sell our business to and we feel that GO Riteway is a family company that shares our values. I am also confident that they are strong operators and will treat our employees and customers with the same care we have for the last 52 years.”
“Our agreement with Lazers’ allows for Steve and Donnita to enjoy a well-earned retirement while continuing to provide Lazers' customers with safe, high quality transportation services”, said Ronald Bast, Chairman of GO Riteway.
“The acquisition also provides a key strategic location for the expansion of GO Riteway operations in south central Wisconsin,” Bast said. “As we have in the past, we plan to retain all Lazers employees and welcome them to the GO Riteway family with excellent career opportunities, he added.”
GO Riteway has more than 1,600 employees in 25 locations with a fleet of over 1,300 vehicles that includes school buses, motor coaches, shuttle coaches, limo coaches, executive sedans and vans throughout the Midwest.
