For the first time in two years, the Milton boys swimming team defeated Watertown, 97-70, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Milton.
Senior Cole Witt and sophomore Ryker Bailey both earned two first-place individual finishes at the dual. Bailey placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.59 seconds and first in the 100-yard freestyle with a 54.65. Witt earned top times in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:00.52 and 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:08.42.
Sophomore Erik Schultz and senior Devin Woodcock also earned first-place individual finishes at the meet.
The Red Hawks will race in Fort Atkinson Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.
Gymnastics
Sophomore Brooke Girard finished second in the all-around as the Milton gymnastics team posted its best score of the season in its 136.425-131.825 defeat to Elkhorn Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Elkhorn.
Girard was the runner-up in the all-around competition with a score of 34.675, only trailing Elkhorn’s Elizabeth Lockhart, who scored a 34.85.
Girard took first in two events, earning the top scores on vault and balance beam. On the vault, she scored a 9, while on beam she recorded a 9.150.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished second in the uneven bars with an 8.5 and senior Caroline Burki had the Red Hawks’ best score on the floor exercise with a 9, good for fourth.
Milton will have some time off before they head to Waterford for an invitational Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.
Updated versions of these stories will appear in next week’s edition of the Milton Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.