Fayette Gordon Hensley, age 75, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital. Gordon was born on September 14, 1944, to Pleasant and Chestine (Collins) Hensley in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1962 and joined the United States Air Force in May of 1962. After basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he attended electronics school in Mississippi for Airborne Radio, Radar and Inertial Navigation. His first assignment was in Alexandria, Louisiana, then later to Tampa, Florida. He completed six months in air defense for Okinawa, Japan and two tours in the Vietnam war serving in Udorn, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand and Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. He also served three years with the Flying Command Post in England. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in January of 1971. He remained a lifetime member of the VFW. He married Sharon Louise Kersten on December 6, 1980, bringing together a family to enjoy love and laughter.
Gordon enjoyed: Fishing and anything related to woodworking like wood carving. Tractor pulls were a favorite past time.
Gordon is survived by his wife Sharon, son Brian Kildow, daughter Sandra (Paul) McShane; grandchildren, Thomas(Jenny) Kildow, Blaine (Gabrielle) Kildow, Gerald Kildow, Kayla Davis, Leticia Guzman, Samantha Lewis, and Zachary Bunker. Great-grandchildren; Brenson and Keegan Lewis. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, son Leslie Kildow, brother Bordon Hensley, sister Dorthea Hensley and grandson Austin Bunker.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville with military rites to follow. Visitation will be held of Friday at Milton Lawns from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.