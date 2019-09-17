The Milton volleyball team bested Monona Grove, 25-12, 25-14, 26-24, in an away Badger South Conference match on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The Red Hawks (17-5, 2-0) kept rolling after their win against the Silver Eagles, winning the Janesville Parker Invitational Saturday, Sept. 14, at Parker High School.
Milton 3, Monona Grove 0
The Red Hawks picked up their second conference win of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Silver Eagles.
“We dominated the first two sets, then, won a close third to finish the match,” Milton head coach Wayne Hansen said. “We played great as a team, we communicated well and ran our offense fluently.”
Junior Juliet Karlen led Milton in aces with four and blocks with two. Senior Abbey Falk collected a team-high 10 blocks, with Karlen recording seven blocks.
Sophomore Jordan Karlen picked up a team-high 25 assists for the Red Hawks. Junior Alysse Kuglitsch finished with a team-best 22 digs.
Parker Invitational
Milton and host Janesville Parker both recorded 5-1 records at the invitational, but a head-to-head victory over the Vikings gave the Red Hawks the title of tournament champs.
“We played consistent all day, where we were able to have all 14 girls contribute,” Hansen said.
The Red Hawks only loss at the invitational came against Whitewater.
Milton picked up key wins over neighbors Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker, and also bested Badger South foe Stoughton.
“Communication is paramount, and we continue to get better with that,” Hansen said. “Because we have hitters coming from multiple positions, and they all need to know when and where to be. We still need to work on blocking and team defense. That is progressing, but not as complete as we would like.”
Jordan Karlen collected a team-high 10 aces at the tournament. Falk and Juliet Karlen recorded 33 and 32 kills, respectively. Falk also added in a team-best 15 blocks.
“Jordan Karlen, Abbey Falk and Juliet Karlen, our big three, stood out as it is proven we play best when they are on the floor. They are continuous stat leaders, Jordan Karlen, our setter, had 18 kills and 10 blocks plus 52 digs alone,” Hansen said.
Kuglitsch once again led Milton in digs with 59.
The Red Hawks will host Monroe in a Badger South match Thursday, Sept. 19, in Milton at 7 p.m.
