Leo Studier’s second-period goal wasn’t enough as the Milton boys hockey team was defeated by Whitefish Bay, 5-1, in a WIAA Division 1 regional game Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Kern Center in Milwaukee.
Studier scored 7 minutes, 49 seconds into the second period to trim the Red Hawk deficit to 2-1. The goal came off a power play.
Whitefish Bay scored three goals in the third period to gain separation from Milton. The trio of scores came within three minutes of each other.
Milton was outshot by Whitefish, 33-19, in the defeat.
Senior Luke Grote collected 28 saves in goal for the Red Hawks.
Milton ends its season with a 5-18-1 overall record. The Red Hawks lose just two players to graduation — Grote and Reidar Snow.
