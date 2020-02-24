Freshman Hannah Dunk placed third in the all-around competition to help the Milton gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the Badger Conference Meet Saturday, Feb. 22, in Waunakee.
The Red Hawks scored 137.75 points, while Mount Horeb finished first with 143.475 points.
Dunk tied for first on the vault with a score of 9.35, helping the freshman to an all-around score of 35.2. Only Mount Horeb’s Lexie Weier (35.425) and Drea O’Connell (37.75) had better all-around scores.
Dunk was the only freshman to place inside the top eight in the all-around.
“It was an awesome day for her,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “Super proud of her performance.”
She also tied for fourth on the uneven bars with an 8.45 and tied for 10th on floor with an 8.85.
Senior Caroline Burki and sophomore Ireland Olstad both earned second-place finishes for Milton.
Burki was the runner up on the the floor exercise with a 9.225. Only O’Connell — who scored a 9.525 — was ahead of Burki.
Burki took sixth on the balance beam with a 9 and placed eighth in the all-around with a 34.275. Her 9.225 on the floor helped Milton to a team score of 35.15 on the event — the highest team score of all four events.
“Caroline Burki had an outstanding day, probably her best meet of her career,” Farnsworth said. “She’s never placed at a big invitational in her four years. For her to end up second at the conference meet was exciting.
“Really impressed with Caroline. Being a senior and leading this group and having a strong day for us. Just really happy for her.”
On the uneven bars, Olstad had the second best score with an 8.8.
Sophomore Brooke Girard placed 10th in the all-around with a score of 33.475. She tied for sixth place on the uneven bars with an 8.2 and was seventh on the vault with an 8.675.
Junior Josie Hasenstab placed one spot back from Burki on the balance beam with an 8.95, good for seventh.
Senior Chrissy Hughes was 13th on the vault with a score of 8.375.
Milton will compete in a WIAA Division 1 sectional Friday, Feb. 28, at Burlington High School at 3:45 p.m.
“They can’t worry about making it individually (to state) and just have to keep doing what they’ve been doing all season long,” Farsnworth said. “If they fight for the team — all those individual awards will just fall into place.”
