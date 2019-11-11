Five swimmers advanced to the state meet after the Milton girls swimming team’s WIAA Division 1 sectional, Saturday, Nov. 9, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Senior Danielle Cramer qualified for two individual state meet events, while freshman Bailey Ratzburg followed suit with two events also.
Senior Caroline Burki, junior Eleanor Parker and sophomore Azia Lynn Koser will join Cramer and Ratzburg on two relay teams at the state meet as well.
The Red Hawks placed sixth overall at the sectional with 144 points. Sun Prairie won the sectional meet with 377.5 points.
For Cramer, it will be her fourth trip to the state championship. She qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke, placing third in both events.
Cramer clocked in with a time of 56.97 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and finished with a 56.60 in the 100-yard backstroke.
The winning time in the 100-yard butterfly came from Sun Prairie senior Cassidy Carey with a time of 56.76. Madison West junior Natalie Schick finished with the top time in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.99.
Cramer clocked within a second of each winning time.
Last season at the state meet, Cramer ended up on the podium in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.11, good for fifth overall.
Ratzburg advanced through to the state meet in her two individual events via runner-up finishes. She placed second in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:06.45.
Sun Prairie junior Janelle Schulz just edged out Ratzburg in the event with a winning time of 2:06.17.
Ratzburg also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.07.
Once again it was the Cardinal junior just beating out Ratzburg.
Schulz’s first-place time came in at 1:05.37.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Cramer, Ratzburg, Burki and Parker placed fourth with a time of 3:34.20, good for a spot at state.
Milton returns three of the four swimmers (Cramer, Burki and Parker) from last year’s state-bound 400-yard freestyle relay team, which took 22nd.
The Red Hawks also qualified in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.29.
It was the team of Ratzburg, Cramer, Koser and Burki that swam in the event, taking sixth place.
The Red Hawks will swim in the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday, Nov. 16, at the UW Natatorium in Madison. Timed final begins at 3 p.m.
The WIAA Division 2 state championship will take place one day prior on Friday, Nov. 15, at the UW Natatorium, with D2 timed finals starting at 6:30 p.m.
