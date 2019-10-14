Milton College Preservation Society’s Main Hall museum curator Mieke Miller is embarking upon a journey through time.
Room 14 of the 1855-built former Milton College Main Hall classroom building, 513 College St., is the inception of her odyssey. The former classroom is one of several which today holds college artifacts and memorabilia. Miller plans to update rooms, bringing broader appeal to the museum’s existing themed exhibits. A debut of the updated Room 14 is anticipated in December, she said.
Part-time employee Kim Klawitter has also joined the museum. Her duties include answering questions for museum visitors, helping members of the public with research and documenting items in the museum’s collection.
After Milton College closed, in 1982, Main Hall was purchased by an alumni-driven nonprofit organization, which, in 2005, combined with another to form the Milton College Preservation Society. Its purpose was to maintain and operate the museum. The preservation society continues in that role today.
Hired in June to update displays in Room 14, Miller said initial plans were expected to take two months, but her vision – which built upon bringing to life the stories of students and the social and political issues of their day -- started to take form, and the Milton Historical Society board, which oversees the preservation society, embraced her enthusiasm, increasing the period of her employment to one year.
With help from Klawitter, development of a digitalized and physical organizational system for artifacts, documents and other donated materials within the museum’s extensive collection is also underway. The system will make locating materials easier for staff and researchers, Miller said.
A Janesville native, Miller graduated from Beloit College, in 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in art history. She has a minor in museum studies. She next attended the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, where she earned, in 2018, a master’s degree in history of art, she said.
After returning from Scotland, Miller said, she was approached by Milton Historical Society Executive Director Kari Klebba and asked if she would help with the project.
For Miller, the opportunity was a bit like a homecoming, she said, noting that while attending Craig High School, she gave tours at the Milton House, another Milton museum under the direction of the Milton Historical Society, and later, while attending Beloit College, she worked at Milton House as a summer intern helping with archival work.
Passionate about history, she said, her parents were instrumental in helping her foster that interest: her late father, Rick Miller, was a former editor of the Milton Courier, serving first in the early 2000s as a photographer. Battling illness, he stepping down in 2011, she said.
Her mother, Linda Miller, is a member of the Milton Historical Society board.
Of her father, she said: “He quickly became part of the Milton community because he was so passionate about history.”
The couple’s only child, “when I was young, my parents took me to all kinds of museums,” Miller said.
A new direction
With Miller and Klawitter in place, the historical society board in embarking upon a new direction, Miller said, with emphasis placed on making exhibits more assessable and interpretive for the general public. The museum is still committed to serving the needs of alumni and those with generational and familial Milton College connections, she said.
To identify fresh stories and bring them to life, Miller said she delved into the archives, looking for basic themes, and related stories to flesh them out.
Room 14 seemed a natural starting place because it showcased early artifacts, but the space was also serving as a storage area for some of the museum’s collection, she said.
Finding storage alternatives for unrelated items was part of the vision, she said.
In Room 14, she developed a working title: “Milton College: from Humble Beginning to Visionary Enterprise.” The exhibit will feature stories and artifacts from 1844, when the modest, pioneering “academy” was begun, to 1920, a time when the college campus was experiencing growth.
In 1867, the academy was chartered as a college and remained open until bankruptcy, caused largely by loss of accreditation and diminishing enrollment, forced its closure in 1982.
Miller said she hopes the new exhibit will give visitors some sense of the values and conditions that drove Milton’s founders to begin a school.
Said Miller: “I wanted to show how this very plain building, with no grand ambitions, came to the forefront of Wisconsin education.”
New displays will have less focus on the chronology of events and more about what the college was in terms of principles and missions, she said.
Topics incorporated into the exhibit will include Milton Academy as a normal school, abolitionist origins, and equality for women, an early principle embraced by Milton Academy and College, Miller said. Offering some perspective, she said, the UW system did not embrace equality for women until 1863. Milton Academy embraced the concept from its inception, nearly 20 years earlier, she said.
After Room 14 is completed, other exhibits, too, will be updated, Miller said. Currently, the museum has seven galleries, as well as chapel and basement community space, both of which can be rented for special occasions and events.
The chapel, too, has undergone some changes, Miller said. Stadium seating has been removed to make room for updated and more comfortable folding chairs. The new furniture allows the room more versatility when setting up for events, and the bell originally mounted in Main Hall’s bell tower, and formerly displayed in Room 14, will be displayed in the chapel. A reproduction of that bell operates today from the bell tower, Miller said.
The plan is to tackle the project room-by-room, and leave developments in a condition where others can easily follow.
Miller said she plans next to create a “Student Experiences” or “Milton in Context” gallery, featuring information about lifestyle, classes and programs, along with dramatic and funny anecdotes from students. “Greek Life” artifacts will also be incorporated into the exhibit, which will be displayed in Room 16.
Athletic Room artifacts will be moved into space formerly used for Greek Life, she said.
Plans call for the expansion of the athletic exhibit to bring more focus on the inclusion and importance of women’s athletics. In the early 1900s, Miller said, women athletes participated in basketball, baseball and tennis.
Plans further include changing Room 15, a music and theater exhibit, into “Milton at War.” Music and theater artifacts will be incorporated into the Student Experiences gallery.
According to Miller, artifacts in Room 17, depicting 60s and 70s college life, also will be incorporated into Student Experiences, showing Milton in context.
“Milton was known as a quiet, small town school, which was not often motivated politically,” Miller said.
Culture and the politics of the day did however shape student life. The exhibit will focus on how students dealt with political and cultural changes throughout history, she said.
In the 1970s, Miller said, the college had a vibrant art department.
Also new, the museum’s “Arts” room will be turned into a gallery where local artists can display their work, Miller said.
The new focus is designed to attract a different kind of visitor to the museum.
“We want to grow the base,” Miller said.
With a more modernized method of archiving materials, members of the preservation society envision more possibilities for researchers to make use of the collection. Room 10 is under consideration as a research room, Miller said.
The museum’s main office and archival room will stay in the same locations, she said.
Within each room, new exhibits will use materials from the museum’s collection to fill what might be perceived as existing gaps within the full story that belongs to Milton College, Miller said.
“We have tons of photographs and some really good artifacts, but we have some gaps,” she said.
Limited storage makes adding to the collection difficult, but staff is always interested in unique college-related items, she added.
Miller also is interested in talking to former students to gather stories for inclusion in the Student Experiences exhibit, she said.
Miller can be contacted by email: mainhallmc@gmail.com, and by phone: 608-868-2354.
Those interested in visiting the museum can do so year-round on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Miller is available year-round by phone, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other changes include updating the museum’s website, which is currently offline.
Those interested in learning more can visit the museum’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MiltonCollege/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.