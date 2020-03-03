The Milton wrestling team’s trip to the 2020 state tournament likely will serve as a teaching point in the coming years.
Milton sent four wrestlers to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28, at the Kohl Center in Madison, but the Red Hawks were unable to get any wrestlers to reach the podium.
“Our warm-ups, mental focus and effort in our matches were good,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said. “I think sometimes people forget that there is another guy out there that wants to win too. They beat us to the punch a bit this weekend, but these guys are young, so we need to learn from it and move forward. This is a great opportunity to do just that as we move into the off-season and greco season. Learn, get tougher, compete better.”
Sophomore Riley Nilo won one match at the tournament, while freshman Royce Nilo, sophomores Hunter Kieliszewski and Kade DeSormeau all lost their lone matches at the meet.
Riley Nilo won his first match of the tournament with a 10-4 decision over Mount Horeb’s Jaxon Pernot. Nilo went on to lose to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Preston Spray in the quarterfinals.
“I should have kept my feet back a little more because he caught me with an ankle pick right at the start,” Nilo said. “I couldn’t get the takedown at the end.”
In his first match in the consolation bracket, Nilo was bested by Slinger’s Noah Tonsor with a pin 3 minutes, 58 seconds into the match.
Riley’s brother Royce Nilo was pinned 2:57 into his first-round match against Brookfield East’s Brett Skaug at 120 pounds.
Royce is taking the experience in stride.
“It was fun, I got to watch a lot of good wrestling,” he said. “It just made me want to make it to the second day even more next year.”
Kieliszewski lost via a 6-2 decision at 126 pounds versus Manitowoc Lincoln’s Jordan Craft.
“It was a good experience, but I would have liked to wrestle more matches,” Kieliszewkski said. “I wasn’t really nervous either, it was just go out and have fun and wrestle like I’ve been wrestling the past few weeks.”
At 160 pounds, DeSormeau was defeated by Hudson’s Peter Hansen with an 18-2 technical fall in round one.
“Even though I didn’t make it as far as I would have liked to, it was cool to see all the other people compete and how the brackets work out,” DeSormeau said.
Royce Nilo, Kieliszewski and DeSormeau’s opponents all went on to lose in the second round — meaning their seasons came to an end with no chance to continue in the consolation bracket.
“Honestly, you never know what to expect at the state tournament. People can say they know what will happen, but there are always surprises for many teams,” Jauch said. “At this point, you just have to prepare well during a short week, and then go out and let it fly and enjoy the battle. Our goal is championships and at least to get guys on the podium, but you can’t control the outcomes. After the state tournament win or lose, the message is always the same: I love you and I’m proud of you.”
