WMTV (NBC-15) is reporting that a 44-year-old Milton man was killed Sunday morning following a crash in McFarland.
The crash occurred going northbound at Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road at 11:20 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Vehicles had slowed or stopped for a crane walking across the roadway, and the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and rear-ended another vehicle, according to the McFarland Police Department.
Officers arrived on scene and found the motorcycle driver on the ground and immediately began to provide aid, according to he McFarland Police Department.
McFarland EMS took the motorcycle driver from Milton, to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the McFarland Police Department.
The 55-year-old Madison driver and his son in the other vehicle were not injured, according to the police department.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation of the crash. The northbound lanes of Highway 51 were closed for two hours during the investigation.
The crash is still under investigation and no law enforcement action is expected upon completion, according to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.