It was a game of runs for Milton in their Badger South matchup with Stoughton.
The Vikings netted the final three goals of the game after a 3-0 Red Hawk run as Stoughton defeated Milton, 7-4, in a Badger South Conference game Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Milton was defeated by Madison Edgewood, 13-3, in a Badger South Conference matchup in Madison.
Against rival Stoughton, the Red Hawks (1-6, 0-3) led 4-3 heading into the final period before the Vikings recorded the final three scores of the game.
“We need to play a complete game,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said. “We did some nice things out there, but we had some breakdowns that they were able to convert on.”
Sophomore Tyler Ellis put the Red Hawks up 1-0 in the second period with a power-play goal.
The Vikings (1-3, 1-2) scored three unanswered goals after the opening score to take a 3-1 lead. But, the Red Hawks would knot the game at 3-3.
Junior Luke Hessenauer cut the deficit to 3-2 with a goal assisted from Storm Cook and Tyler Gilberston. Ellis equalized soon after with his second goal of the game.
“Eller made all that happen. He willed that one in. It was all hustle, circled the net and jammed it in at the end. He even got his nose cut up on the play. A little blood, getting’ beat up as you cram one in there, that’s a hockey player right there.”
Hesseanuer made it three straight for Milton with a goal with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Red Hawks took their 4-3 advantage into the third period, but the Vikings answered with another 3-0 spurt to close out the game.
“The shots were basically even, they just did a better job of taking advantage of their opportunities,” Zartman said. “Stoughton was definitely the hungrier team in that third period.”
Edgewood 13, Milton 3
The Crusaders (4-2, 3-0) built a 5-0 lead in the final eight minutes of the first half and never looked back.
Sophomore Mitchell Masters got Milton’s first goal of the game with a score late in the second period. The goal was assisted by Cook.
Hessenauer and freshman Leo Studier scored the only two goals of the third period.
“The only way to skate with a team like that is to take the fight to them, and we didn’t do that tonight,” Zartman said. “We let them dictate the pace.”
“Coming off what I thought was our best overall effort of the year against Sauk, tonight was a step backward.”
Milton will take on Monona Grove Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.
