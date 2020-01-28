The Milton guards combined forces to take down Whitewater’s giant Monday night.
The Red Hawk starting backcourt combined for 58 points as the Milton boys basketball team defeated Whitewater, 74-50, in a non-conference game Monday at Milton High School.
Junior Sam Burdette scored a game-high 27 points, while fellow guards Ethan Burrows and Jack Campion finished with 17 points and 14 points, respectively.
“We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “That’s a credit to their work in the offense. Jack had another nice game, but there is a lot of pieces in this team that are really exciting.”
Campion led the way with 10 points in the first half and Burdette poured in 19 points after halftime.
“They’re (Milton guards) tough to cover,” Whitewater head coach Dan Gnatzig said. “They get to the middle and they knock down some big shots.”
Milton (8-6, 4-3) built a 19-14 lead with 6 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first half, and it looked like the lead would grow after Whitewater junior center Jake Martin picked up his third foul of the game.
A 3-pointer from Campion made it 31-17 with 2:40 until halftime, but Whitewater was able to weather the storm with its 7-foot center on the bench, ending the half on a 9-2 run to put the Whippets down 33-26 at half.
“We needed a lot of energy to do that,” Gnatzig said. “We were scraping and I thought we weathered it alright.”
The Whippets (6-8 4-6) cut it down to five after a quick basket from Martin to start the second half, but that is as close as Whitewater got.
Despite the foul trouble, Martin led the Whippets with a team-high 20 points.
“The thing about him (Martin) is the second you relax the next thing you know is that he has two put backs,” Olson said. “Obviously there are somethings you can’t stop with his size, but the guys did a great job sticking to the game plan. I think we did a good job bothering with our ball pressure when they were trying to enter the post, but once he gets it down there it’s hard to stop.”
Martin recorded 12 of his 20 in the second half.
“We just slowed him down as much as we could,” Burdette said. “He’s 7 foot, he’s going to get his. When we double teamed him he was uncomfortable. They didn’t have a ton of shooters they could kick out to so that was the game plan.”
Burdette connected on seven 3-pointers in the game, including five in the second half.
“He (Burdette) gets himself open, credit to him,” said Burrows, who scored nine points in the second half. “He makes it easy for me when he moves so well without the ball. I just find him.”
“It’s easy when you have two point guards who can drive and penetrate. My guy crashes in and helps and they find me and I knock them down,” Burdette added.
Reedsburg 70, Milton 51
Milton was defeated by Reedsburg, 70-51, in the Badger Challenge Saturday Jan. 25, at Madison Edgewood High School.
Reedsburg was able to build a 32-9 lead with 5:57 remaining in the first half and went on to lead 44-12 at the break.
Milton opened up the second half on a 17-2 run to trim the deficit to 46-29 with 12:34 remaining in the game.
Reedsburg went on to outscore Milton, 24-22, the final portion of the game.
Campion led the way for the Red Hawks with 21 points. Junior Evan Jordahl added 12 points in the defeat.
Milton will match up with Stoughton (12-2, 6-1) in a key Badger South game Friday, Jan. 31, at Stoughton High School.
“It’s a tough road test, we just want to be there at the end,” Olson said. “We believe in our guys that we can get the job done late in the game.”
The Vikings topped the Red Hawks, 58-48, in the first meeting.
“I think we have to step it up even more defensively this time,” Burdette said. “We held them under 60 last time, but I think we can do better. We have to shutdown their two main players, and I think if we do that we’ll be good.”
“We have to bring the intensity,” Burrows added.
