Some 743 Alliant Energy customers in the town of Harmony and city of Milton were without power for about 52 minutes yesterday (Sept. 26), Alliant Energy spokesperson Scott Reigstad said.
The outage occurred around 2:08 p.m. after a dump truck tipped over while traveling northbound on Henke Road south of the Milton city limits.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. Sgt. Josh Lund told the Milton Courier that the truck moved toward the shoulder of the road to make room for a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.
According to Lund, as the truck entered the soft shoulder it “caught the edge and just got sucked in.” No one was hurt, he said.
According to Rock County personnel at the scene, the driver of the truck was checked for injuries and released.
A utility pole and transformer were damaged in the accident, and a live wire posed a safety hazard, Lund said. Sheriff’s department personnel remained on site until an Alliant Energy repair crew arrived.
Crews replaced the pole and transformer, Reigstad said.
Several residents along Henke Road reported losing their power. The Milton City Hall, and the city's only traffic light, situated at the intersection of S. Janesville Street, State Road 59 and E. St. Mary Street, also lost power.
Traveling along Henke Road by bicycle, Lyman Fena, 5322 Townline Road, Harmony, said his power also had gone out around 2 p.m.
