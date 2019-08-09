Several actions regarding the “land swap” between the City of Milton and the Milton school district were recommended by the city’s Plan Commission and approved by the city council. The commission and council both met on Aug. 6.
The land swap concept was developed in response to a request made by the school district to acquire city-owned land needed to build a 13,000-square-foot addition at Milton East Elementary School.
The expansion at Milton East comes as part of the nearly $60 million school district construction referendum approved last April. Seven school buildings within the district are expected to see improvements as a result of the referendum's passage.
According to Milton City Administrator Al Hulick, only the district’s Milton East Elementary School project requires additional land. While other school buildings will see modifications, and will come before the city for site plan approvals, they will not require land beyond that which the school district already owns.
Actions recommended by the commission and approved by council addressed projects at both Milton East and West elementary schools, and included the approval of two conditional use permits, one each for Milton East and West elementary schools, with contingencies; a site plan approval for each of the school buildings; a two-lot certified survey map (CSM) along Janesville Street needed to move a lot line in Goodrich Park, and approval of a “simultaneous exchange agreement” between the school district and the city to swap and purchase several pieced of land.
During the Plan Commission meeting, in advance of approving the two CUPs, two public hearing were held, one for each elementary school building.
Hulick explained that while both schools already had CUPs on file, amending their site plans to accommodate upcoming projects at each school would require approval of a new CUP for each school. Both schools are located in residential neighborhoods and therefore require a CUP, he said.
Members of the public did not come forward to speak at either hearing.
CUP contingencies included: the addition of 10 shrubs at West Elementary; lighting plans with foot candle and fixture placement at each elementary school; a DNR approved stormwater and erosion plan for East Elementary; final review of utilities at each site by the city engineer; the creation of a temporary construction easement at West Elementary; the approval and recording of a two-lot certified survey map (CSM) showing reestablished lot lines between East Elementary and South Goodrich Park, and an update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan to accommodate changes at East Elementary.
Council also approved the CSM, located along Janesville Street.
According to Hulick, plans at East Elementary call for the district to acquire from the city a 1.4 acre piece of land located in South Goodrich Park and currently owned by the city to accommodate the placement of the school’s addition. The addition itself will be built upon land currently used by the school district as a playground and recreation area. With approval of the CSM, the new lot line for the school property will shift 185 feet to the south, making room to build the addition and relocate the school’s playground.
Hulick said he anticipated that the city's approved simultaneous exchange agreement would be brought before the school board for discussion and approval during its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 12.
A final step in the process involves amending the city’s comprehensive plan. A public hearing to consider those changes is scheduled for Aug. 20, Hulick said.
Other land included within the exchange agreement includes a small piece of roadway and stormwater drainage along Municipal Drive, parking stalls and a grassy area near the city’s public library, a portion of the high school’s rear entrance near Central Park, and a small strip between the library and the school district’s administration building upon which a stone wall, formerly part of Milton College, remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.