Amwood Homes recently announced C. David Hiller as chief executive officer. Hiller succeeds Amwood CEO Virgil Waugh, who announced his retirement for December 2019 after 40 years of continuous service and dedication to the company.
Owner and Chairman of Amwood Homes and Advantage Homes, Doug Scott, is delighted for Hiller to lead his companies. In a news release Scott said, “I look forward to working with David, in the future, to grow our companies and continue our success.”
Hiller most recently served as a leadership consultant for a number of companies in the Janesville area. Prior to this, he was the EVP and COO of Data Dimensions, with a primary focus on helping clients better manage business processes and work flows. In addition, Hiller served in the Fortune 500 as SVP and general manager for a Fiserv Business Unit. Hiller is also engaged in the local Janesville community, serving on the boards of both Forward
Janesville and the United Way—Blackhawk Region. Hiller holds an MBA in Supply Chain Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Hiller said he is honored to be appointed CEO and believes Amwood has an incredible history combined with a robust business model – a company poised for continued growth and success.
Most importantly, Hiller states “I’m a believer that people drive success in business, and I’m very excited to work with the Amwood team.”
Amwood Homes, Inc., headquartered in Janesville, states it is one of the Midwest’s premier panelized custom-home manufacturers. In addition, the company provides component packages for many commercial and multi-family projects. Since 1959, the family-owned company has established a reputation for high-quality construction and custom-home design. The company’s network of home builders serves locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.
Advantage Homes, the local builder of Amwood Homes, has been serving the Janesville area for over 25 years and is the largest home builder in Rock County. In the last few years, Advantage Homes has grown their land and development position with the acquisition of The Ridges in 2017. Advantage is also developing Terneus Estates in the spring of 2020 and will be continuing the building of Huntington Condominiums later this fall.
