Bridgette Alexander announced her retirement from competitive swimming on her Twitter on Monday, Dec. 2.
Alexander, a former Milton High School swimmer, helped the Red Hawks capture back-to-back Division 2 state championships in 2010-2011.
Alexander swam for the University of Kentucky, where she was a three-time All-America honorable mention.
Alexander earned a spot on the 2017-18 U.S. National Team after a fourth-place finish at the U.S. National Championships in the 200-meter backstroke and third in the event at the World University Games in Taipei.
On her post announcing her retirement, Alexander wrote: “Sixteen years of utter joy, passion and lessons that I wouldn’t trade for anything else in the world. It’s hard to put to words the love I had ands still have for this sport, but all I know to do is to thank each and every person who has ever believed in me and supported me along this fantastic ride.”
