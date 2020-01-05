The driver from a crash that caused closures on Interstate 90/39 near Milton Friday evening suffered life-threatening injuries after being trapped under a semi’s trailer axle, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
There was no further update to the injuries sustained by Imran Sandozi, 31, of Lincolnwood, Illinois, in a state patrol news release sent Saturday night. The passenger in Sandozi’s Nissan Altima, Shazia Khan, 29, also of Lincolnwood, was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
They both were wearing seat belts when traveling in the Nissan northbound about a mile north of Kennedy Road on the Interstate in the town of Harmony, the release states. Sandozi lost control and hit a concrete barrier on the right shoulder before hitting a Kenworth semi that was driving in the left lane.
The Nissan was caught under the semi’s trailer axles as the semi dragged it for a short distance before stopping, according to the release.
The driver of the semi, Quentin Nelson, 55, of Bowlus, Minnesota, was uninjured in the crash, the release states.
It took an “extensive extrication” to get Sandozi out of the car. UW Med Flight then transported Sandozi from the scene, according to the release.
Several local agencies assisted in the response. The crash caused closures and traffic backups on the Interstate on Friday night.
