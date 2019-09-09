Final steps were approved by the City of Milton Common Council, clearing the way for the construction of a 13,000-square-foot addition at Milton East Elementary School. The three separate actions were approved Aug. 20 and included:
- Approval of a two-lot certified survey map (CSM) along Janesville Street,
- A public hearing, followed by approval granted to amendment the city’s Comprehensive Plan land use map along North Janesville Street,
- Council’s authorization to execute land purchase closing documents and a quit claim deed.
All were required to facilitate the simultaneous exchange agreement previously approved by both the council and the Milton school district.
Approval of the two-lot CSM fulfilled a contingency made by council on Aug. 6, when it approved two conditional use permits (CUP), one each for Milton East and West elementary schools.
Approval was contingent upon both schools submitting an updated site plan, representing modifications in the form of additions, to existing site plans on file with the city. Modifications for each school come as a result of the construction referendum passed in April.
According to City Administrator Al Hulick, both schools needed CUPs because each was located in a residential neighborhood. While both schools previously had CUPs on file with the city, modifications to the schools’ site plans required an updated CUP.
Regarding the Milton East addition, the submission and approval of a two-lot CSM, was required to officially move a lot line in South Goodrich Park, adding 1.4 acres of city-owned land to acreage owned by the school district at Milton East, to be used as recreational land by the school district. The new addition would be built upon land currently used as recreational facility by the school.
A second contingency of the CUP and associated with the two-lot CSM for Milton East, included an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan, corresponding with the change in land use from parkland in South Goodrich Park to school district property at Milton East.
A public hearing, required before the comprehensive plan could be modified, was held on Aug. 20, after which council voted in favor of amending the city’s comprehensive plan to represent the change in land use.
Members of the public did not come forward to speak at the public hearing.
The simultaneous exchange agreement between the city and the school district was approved by the city on Aug. 6. It was approved by the school district on Aug. 12.
The Milton Board of Education began talking about the land swap agreement and council voted unanimously to advance the process in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.