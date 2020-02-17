2020 Milton School Board Candidates

Shelly Crull-Hanke

Age: 55

Address: 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton

Occupation: Middle school teacher, Beloit Turner School District

Elected positions: Milton School Board, three years

Community service: Milton High School design team, Community Strategic Plan Committee, school board committees

Education: Bachelor’s in education, master of education in professional development

Karen Hall (incumbent)

Age: 54

Address: 4244 Newville Road, Janesville

Occupation: Guest advocate at Target

Prior elected office: Milton School Board member since 2016

Community service: Parents at Milton West School

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology

Chuck Jackson

Age: 58

Address: 390 E. Madison Ave., Milton

Occupation: Owns Handy Art, Inc.

Prior elected office: Fort Atkinson School Board, three years

Community service: Milton Historical Society board

Education: 180 credits at UW-Madison

Mike Hoffman

Age: 56

Address: 34 Third St., Milton

Occupation: Retired teacher, taught 30 years in Milton

Prior elected office: None

Community service: Children’s World Impact, church board of trustees

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education, master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis

David Holterman

Age: 44

Address: 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton

Occupation: First Community Bank vice president

Prior elected office: None

Community service: Government Relations Council (Forward Janesville), Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, Janesville Rotary Club, Milton Show Choir Parent’s Group, Milton Youth Football, Milton Economic Development Commission, Milton Chamber of Commerce

Education: MHS class of 1993; bachelor’s in business administration, Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison

