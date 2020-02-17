Shelly Crull-Hanke
Age: 55
Address: 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton
Occupation: Middle school teacher, Beloit Turner School District
Elected positions: Milton School Board, three years
Community service: Milton High School design team, Community Strategic Plan Committee, school board committees
Education: Bachelor’s in education, master of education in professional development
Karen Hall (incumbent)
Age: 54
Address: 4244 Newville Road, Janesville
Occupation: Guest advocate at Target
Prior elected office: Milton School Board member since 2016
Community service: Parents at Milton West School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology
Chuck Jackson
Age: 58
Address: 390 E. Madison Ave., Milton
Occupation: Owns Handy Art, Inc.
Prior elected office: Fort Atkinson School Board, three years
Community service: Milton Historical Society board
Education: 180 credits at UW-Madison
Mike Hoffman
Age: 56
Address: 34 Third St., Milton
Occupation: Retired teacher, taught 30 years in Milton
Prior elected office: None
Community service: Children’s World Impact, church board of trustees
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education, master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis
David Holterman
Age: 44
Address: 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton
Occupation: First Community Bank vice president
Prior elected office: None
Community service: Government Relations Council (Forward Janesville), Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, Janesville Rotary Club, Milton Show Choir Parent’s Group, Milton Youth Football, Milton Economic Development Commission, Milton Chamber of Commerce
Education: MHS class of 1993; bachelor’s in business administration, Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.