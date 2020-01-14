City of Milton Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman has been included on a list of 100 2019 “top influencers” in local government by nonprofit organization Engage Local Government Leaders (ELGL).
Founded by Kirsten and Kent Wyatt, both of whom reside in the state of Oregon and have worked for local governments, the group “amplifies the good in local government,” and “engages the brightest minds in local government,” according to its website.
The group lists approximately 230 municipalities and other organizations from across the US as among its members.
Cushman’s name has been placed on a list of recipients receiving “Traeger Awards,” named for Chris Traeger, a fictional city manager from the TV show “Parks and Recreation,” the organization’s website states, describing the character as having “extreme energy” and a “commitment to improving local government.”
Award recipients could be nominated by any ELGL member, the website notes.
“The Traeger List is not based on title or longevity. It’s based on an individual’s influence in their community and outside their community through professional associations, mentoring, and writing,” the website added.
Cushman’s name appears within the website’s presentation featuring winner numbers 31 through 40.
“These ten Traeger Award winners represent everything that’s good in local government,” the website presentation stated.
The website described Cushman as a “one-woman rockstar (sic),” and “like a Swiss army knife when it comes to her role in local government. She literally does it all.”
Cushman also coordinated the 2019 Supper Club event in Madison for ELGL, “which was an excellent opportunity for other local government leaders to interact with their peers,” the website stated.
Said Cushman: “I found out I received the award when a former graduate school classmate tagged me in a LinkedIn post. It was completely unexpected, and I thank the person who nominated me for the award … It’s an honor to be recognized with such talented people from throughout the country working in local government. I loved reading the nominations to learn how they are contributing to their communities and their professions.”
Cushman has been a member of the group since 2017, she said. She described the group as “a great resource for those working in local government in any department. The mix of disciplines involved in the organization is, in my opinion, one of its greatest assets.”
