As another girls golf season comes around in Milton the goal stays the same: To be playing at University Ridge in October.
The Red Hawks will seek their sixth-consecutive trip to the state tournament in 2019. If done, it will be with a relatively inexperienced group.
Milton begins its season with just one returning member of the 2018 state team. The Red Hawks also lose maybe their most important members from last year’s squad in Taylor Hakala, who finished ninth at the state tournament last season.
“The goal as a program, especially since we’ve been doing it so often, is to make it back to state,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “I still have that expectation for these girls. If you look at us right now we’re definitely not ready for that, but the goal is to be playing the best golf we can by the end of the year.”
Junior Reagan Moisson, who helped the Red Hawks reach the state meet as a sophomore, started off her season with a 92 at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Watertown Country Club.
“She played on varsity all of last year,” Farnsworth said. “I look to her as a leader for us.”
Moisson played consistent golf throughout the day, firing a 46 on both the front and back nine.
Although she lacks any state experience, freshman Hannah Dunk impressed in her high school debut as a Red Hawk.
Dunk notched a top-five finish in Watertown on Thursday, collecting an 86.
“I knew her [Dunk] coming in just because of word of mouth, and I saw that she played in a lot of tournaments, which benefits her coming in because she knows that tournament feel,” Farnsworth said.
Sophomore Molly Jaeggi also hit under the century mark for Milton, finishing with a score of 97.
The Red Hawks’ scoring was capped off with a 108 from junior Anna Pember.
Senior Desi Dorcey fired a 114.
Milton’s team score of 383 was good for fourth overall at the 14-team Watertown Invite.
Fellow Badger South member Edgewood won the invitational with a score of 363.
Franklin Invitational
A day later, the Red Hawks improved on their team score by 22 strokes with a 361 at the Franklin Invitational at Brown Deer Golf Course.
The Red Hawks’ score was good for a tie at eighth place.
Middleton won the invite with a team score of 319.
“It was a stacked tournament,” Farnsworth said. “To be right there in eighth place was awesome for us.”
Once again it was the freshman Dunk leading the way for Milton. Dunk finished with a 78, good for a tie at sixth place in the 101-player field.
“I knew Hannah Dunk would be an impact player for our team immediately, seeing some of the scores she was able to shoot in some of her summer events,” Farnsworth said. “I didn’t know it would be as extreme as it was. She played super well, especially on Friday. She’s a competitor. You can see that inside of her, how much she wants to do well.
“It’s exciting for us as a program to have Hannah.”
Moisson fired an 87 at Brown Deer, good for a tie at the 35th overall spot.
“She’s a competitor too,” Farnsworth said. “I think she can make a sizable jump and we can get those numbers down not only where I desire them to be, but where she desires for herself.”
Jaeggi was once again under the 100 mark, collecting a 96 on the day, good for a tie at 56th.
“I was super impressed this week with Molly,” Farnsworth said. “She played absolutely phenomenal. For her to be under 100 in her first two events was awesome. She stayed positive even when she had bad holes.”
Not far behind was Pember, who scored an even 100 on Friday.
Dorcey improved her stroke count by six at the Franklin Invitational, scoring a 108.
“I’m happy to see all three of those girls [Jaeggi, Pember and Dorcey] play so well having limited varsity experience,” Farnsworth said. “I think it’s exciting for me to see because I know we can get those numbers lower.”
The Red Hawks will host an invitational on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton at 8:30 a.m.
“There’s a lot of work to be done to be where we need to be,” Farnsworth said. “The fun thing for this group is they’re learning and they’re willing to work. They know those goals [state] and they know we can do it. I think that’s what matters. We have that goal in mind and we’re going to do whatever we can to get back there.”
