Top-ranked team in Division 1. Eight stated-ranked wrestlers and three more on the honorable mention list.
There isn’t a tougher test in the state right now than Mukwonago.
That test proved to be a bit too tough Wednesday, Jan. 8, for the Red Hawks as the Milton wrestling team was defeated by the Warriors, 54-18, in a non-conference dual in Milton.
Milton won three of the first five matches, but Mukwonago ended the dual with nine straight victories.
“Tough night for a lot of kids, but a good night for some,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said. “The key is you win, or you learn and just move forward and get better.”
The Warriors won the first two matches of the night at 220 and 285 pounds, but the Red Hawks got on the board in the third match.
Sophomore Riley Nilo, the fourth-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds, earned a fall 3 minutes, 39 seconds into the 106-pound bout versus sophomore Brady Wierzbicki.
“Riley was good and patient,” Jauch said. “He started to get frustrated, but he figured it out.”
Freshman Matt Haldiman followed up the pin with another fall at 113 pounds. Haldiman’s came 1:32 into the first period against freshman Blake Roberts.
Up 12-9, the Red Hawks won their third straight match of the night at 120 pounds. Freshman Royce Nilo won via injury versus sophomore Jake Wisinski.
It looked like sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski was going to make it four straight for Milton, but he was taken down in the final seconds of the third period and was defeated by junior Antonio Klinkerfues, 8-7.
“Hunter was right there in that match,” Jauch said. “The kid he faced was a good kid, tough kid.”
Mukwonago went on to roll from there, winning the final eight matches.
Vikings top Red Hawk reserves
Milton’s reserve team also took on Janesville Parker Wednesday night, as the Vikings defeated the Red Hawks, 44-30.
“We want to start wrestling Milton because they’re one of the best programs around,” Janesville Parker head coach Shane Fleming said. “The environment here was great. The competition was great.”
Parker was led by sophomore Luke Pleiss (120), sophomore Drexel Norman (126) and senior Bryce Heerey (182), who all picked up pins for the Vikings.
Heerey’s pin came 1:38 into the first period.
“Bryce Heerey at 182 is wrestling great,” Fleming said. “He went out, picked up the guy and pinned him right away. He was the bright spot tonight for sure.”
Parker also got major-decision victories from sophomore Jakob Williams and junior Nicolas Lux. Williams won 12-0 at 138 pounds over junior Trey Smith and Lux triumphed 17-4 over junior Andrew Hoard.
Freshman Quinn Williams (160), senior Johnny Bogner (170), senior Brody Reed (285) all earned victories via fall for the Red Hawks in their defeat.
Milton will wrestle in an invitational Friday at Port Washington High School at 4 p.m. Janesville Parker will square off with Beloit Memorial in Big Eight wrestling Friday in Janesville at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.