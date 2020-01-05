One year ago, Bryan Steil was sworn into office as the representative for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.
Steil said: "2019 was a busy year. Whether through policy work or federal agency help, we successfully addressed the issues facing our community. USMCA passed the House and is one step closer to helping our dairy farmers. I supported critical funds to alleviate the crisis at our southern border and helped pass policy to deter spam robocalls. There is more work ahead in 2020: tackling our $23 trillion debt, securing Social Security and Medicare, and lowering the costs of health care and prescription drugs. As always, if residents need help with a federal agency, please reach out to me via phone, email, or mail."
Steil Office Locations and Hours:
Janesville Office
20 S. Main St.
Suite 10
Janesville, WI 53545
Phone: (608) 752-4050
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.