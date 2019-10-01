The Milton boys soccer team earned its first Badger South victory with a 4-0 blanking versus Watertown Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Milton.
The Red Hawks were then bested in a non-conference game, 2-0, versus Waunakee on Thursday, Sept. 26, on the road.
Milton 4, Watertown 0
The Red Hawks (6-6-1, 1-2) scored just once in the first half, but turned things up offensively in the second half with three goals.
“Second half we were the Milton team we know,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said. “Three goals, kept the shutout. It was a successful evening.”
Aidan Conger led the Red Hawks’ second-half surge with a pair of goals.
Senior keeper Maverick Attwood racked up 16 saves.
“He was never really threatened all that much,” Wagner said. “Just general routine saves all night from him.”
All though senior Luke Grote and Declan Riley weren’t on the scoresheets, Wagner thought their performances stuck out versus the Goslings.
“Declan Riley didn’t get on the scoresheet tonight, but he was a constant threat as well,” Wagner said. “I thought Luke Grote did a nice job at defensive mid last night.”
The win was the Red Hawks’ first conference victory of the season.
“Hoping that the 4-0 score will help us a bit in seeding,” Wagner said.
Waunakee 2, Milton 0
The Red Hawks held the Warriors scoreless in the first half, but Wauankee scored twice in the second half to break the scoreless tie.
“They were definitely the better team, but we held our own,” Wagner said.
Attwood collected 11 saves in the defeat.
“He made save after save all night,” Wagner said. “He was our man of the match without a doubt.”
Warrior goalie Joey Fuhremann collected one save on the night.
“We had a really good chance from Aidan Conger,” Wagner said. “The goalie got a finger tip on it to keep it out. Other than that we were going on the defensive side most of the game.”
Jacob Mouille scored both of Waunakee’s goals, with the first in the 55th and the second in the 83rd.
“We just couldn’t keep control whereas Waunakee could. They were a fun team to watch offensively,” Wagner said. “They moved the ball well and played off one another. Our guys could definitely learn a thing or two from them.”
Milton took on Oregon in a Badger South Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 1, on the road, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will host Madison Edgewood Thursday, Oct. 3, in a Badger South match at Milton at 7 p.m.
