A $301,297 construction project -- the scope of which includes relocating some 1,200 feet of wastewater effluent force main to easement along Pine and Newville roads -- was approved Tuesday, Feb. 19, by the City of Milton Common Council.
The pipe, which currently runs parallel with the existing Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) I-39/90 interstate, will be moved to run parallel with Pine and Newville roads, Baxter and Woodman project engineer Mark Langer said. Langer will assume his role as in-house city engineer March 2.
The project is required in advance of the upcoming I-39/90 reconstruction project slated to resume this spring, Langer said.
Design engineering for the project, coming at a cost of $20,475, was approved last January, he said. Baxter and Woodman will perform the design engineering work.
Five bids for construction work were received on Feb. 12, with Monroe-based E & H Hughes, Co., Inc., submitting the lowest and recently approved bid.
The DOT entered into an agreement in November of 2018 to reimburse the city for the full cost of the effluent main relocation project, Langer noted.
The I-39/90 reconstruction project segment, between Edgerton and Janesville, will widen the existing highway, Langer said, which will change the location of its associated right-of-way. DOT has stipulated that it does not want any underground infrastructure in its right-of-way, he said. The current effluent main is on what was formerly private property, accessed by the city through a maintenance easement. Moving the pipe will remove it from the newly designated DOT right-of-way, Langer said.
The main is used to move effluent wastewater from the city’s treatment plant to the Rock River, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
A two-week window is tentatively planned sometime in June, dependent on highway reconstruction scheduling, to complete the work, Langer said.
