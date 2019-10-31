WASHINGTON, D.C.— Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil released the following statement following his vote against Speaker Pelosi’s resolution validating the ongoing impeachment process.
“I oppose the ongoing impeachment inquiry. Impeachment is a serious power invested in Congress by the Constitution. From the start, the process has been secretive and lacked due process. Today’s resolution does not provide the President with due process protections that were afforded to both President Clinton and President Nixon. Instead of obsessing over impeachment, let’s focus on the issues facing the American people. For example, in 21 days, funding for our military is set to expire, and this is barely being discussed. We should also be working to address the rising cost of prescription drugs, securing the border, and passing USMCA. This impeachment inquiry continues to jeopardize opportunities for us to work together.”
