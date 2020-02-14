The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) announces the Summer Camp Musical for 2020 will be “Shrek the Musical, Jr.” This hilarious musical is based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and hit Broadway musical. Performances will be held on the JPAC stage Aug. 6-9.
It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, "Shrek, Jr." is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
This production is a part of JPAC’s four-week summer camp and will be under the direction of Jim McCulloch and musical direction of Lori Heidenreich. During this intensive camp students will learn various acting techniques (including improvisation, character development, audition skills, basic stagecraft and theatre terminology), while honing their reading, presentation, memorization, public speaking, and vocal music skills.
Auditions are scheduled for mid-May and the class begins July13. Audition materials will be available April 1 online. Kids between the ages of 8-18 years old will present 4 performances of this dazzling Broadway-style musical in the JPAC Auditorium. Performances will be held on Aug. 6-8 at 7:00pm and Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for Adults, $5 for Students, and can be purchased by visiting the JPAC Box Office at 408 South Main Street, online at JanesvillePAC.org, or by calling 608-758-0297.
The Janesville Performing Arts Center serves the greater Rock County area through performances and events produced by many local non-profit arts groups. The center’s 633 seat theatre, lobby, art gallery, box office, and administrative office are located in the historic Janesville High School/Marshall Junior High School building in downtown Janesville. Visit our website at www.janesvillepac.org.
