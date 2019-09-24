The Milton volleyball team defeated Monroe, 25-7, 25-22, 25-13, in a Badger South Conference match Thursday, Sept. 19, at Milton High School.
“Monroe was not as challenging as expected,” Red Hawk head coach Wayne Hansen said. “Their main player was out with an ACL injury, and they did not have enough weapons to challenge us.”
Milton’s three set-victory over the Cheesemakers moved the Red Hawks to 18-5 on the season and an undefeated 3-0 in conference play.
The Red Hawks’ 25-7 first set victory over Monroe was highlighted by four service aces from senior Cassidy Moe.
The second set didn’t go as smoothly as the first, but Milton was able to find a way.
“We started out sluggish with our passing and execution, but stuck together as a team and pulled out the second set,” Hansen said.
The third set, which was claimed by Milton by 12 points, saw the Red Hawks putting the Cheesemakers on their back foot, according to Hansen.
“We set our tempo early and Monroe basically played defense the whole set,” he said. “All 14 players got playing time and contributed either by making a good pass, serving tough, or by terminating a set.”
Sophomore Jordan Karlen led Milton in assists and kills with 21 and 10, respectively. Senior Abbey Falk recorded a team-high three blocks and was second on the team in kills with eight.
Moe notched a team-best four aces, all coming in the first set.
Junior Alysse Kuglitsch ended the match with a team-high 20 digs. Fellow junior Juliet Karlen collected six kills and added two aces and eight digs.
Through their 25 matches this season, the Red Hawks have collected a set record of 43-14.
Milton will look to keep its undefeated record in conference play intact on Thursday, Sept. 26, when the Red Hawks take on Fort Atkinson on the road at 7 p.m.
The Blackhawks will host a “Dig Pink” event Thursday to help provide support to those affected by cancer. Fans are asked to wear pink. Proceeds from the event will go to the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.