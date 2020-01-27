As our grandchildren age, I've slowly, and reluctantly, fallen into the pattern of buying fewer Christmas gifts. Most of them either have all the toys they need or want, or they've totally outgrown their toy phase.
Sadly, I've never been adept at purchasing clothes for our grandkids, especially since I can't keep up with their current sizes and style preferences. I occasionally purchase winter scarves, holiday socks or Green Bay Packers stocking caps, but that's the extent of my clothes-buying skills.
So, what's a grandparent to do? I've pretty much given up the "buying battle" and have resorted to doing what many other grandparents now do: purchase gifts cards or give cash. At least, that simplifies matters. You'll never hear a grandchild say, “I'm sorry, but this 20-dollar bill doesn't fit. Plus, I hate the color. Do you still have the sales slip or gift receipt, so I can exchange it for something else?”
This gift strategy does have benefits. For one thing, it eliminates buying extra wrapping paper, ribbons, bows and cellophane tape. It also gets rid of the entire wrapping process and eliminates the time and effort spent trying to find the correct-sized boxes or gift bags. Most importantly, postal costs are cut to a minimum.
Ah... postal costs.
For Christmas 2019, I vowed to return (regress?) to buying actual gifts. That didn't pose any postal problem regarding our Wisconsin grandchildren. We always see them around Christmas and give them their presents in person. Then, we travel to Michigan, post-Christmas, every year to watch our Wuerthele grandchildren unwrap their gifts.
As I shopped for our Colorado grandkids (plus their parents) this past Christmas, the "reasoning part" of my brain disappeared in the blinding haze of binge shopping. I never once thought about any mailing hassles.
I ended up putting the heavier gifts in a large, flat rate, priority mailing box. After spending time and energy scouring our basement for a suitable, large mailing box, I stuffed most of the lighter gifts into that cardboard box and secured it with a mile of shipping tape. I ended up paying the U.S. Post Office $19.95 for the flat rate mailing and $31.25 to mail the other box.
Because of my brainlessness, I still had one very large gift left to mail. One local mailing service indicated they would gift-wrap, box up, and mail that present (along with a few smaller items) for about $59. I replied, “No, thank you.” (Note: I ended up paying that mailing service $6 for a box I never used.)
I took the very large gift out of its original box and put "the parts" into a smaller box, along with the few other items. The Post Office charged me $11.95 to mail that third, and final, box.
Assuming my math is correct, I paid $63.15 in holiday mailing costs.
For Christmas 2020, I plan on buying stocking stuffers, as usual. However, my gift list will be brief: gifts cards or cash. Someone else can have the fun of funding the U.S. Postal Service.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
