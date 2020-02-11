It was the little things that were Milton’s biggest problems Friday.
Down two with over eight minutes to play, the Vikings used a 9-0 spurt over a four-minute span to earn a three-possession lead with just over four minutes left in the game.
Milton got it as close as a point in the final minute of the game, but the Vikings closed the the Red Hawks, 48-43, in a Badger South Conference contest Friday, Feb. 7, at Milton High School.
A pair of free throws from senior Abbie Campion cut the Milton deficit down to 44-43 with 1 minute, 18 seconds to play, but the the Red Hawks were held without a field goal the final minute of the game. Milton also missed three free throws the final 30 seconds of the game — and also had a lane violation on another attempt.
“It was the little things again,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said.
“Props to Stoughton. They kept after us and they finished the game. Knocked down free throws and did the little things, where we didn’t,” Skemp added.
Down 13-8 with 10:27 to play in the first half, the Red Hawks (7-13, 4-8 Badger South) used a 7-0 run to take a 15-13 advantage with just over eight minutes to play.
The Milton offense stalled the final 8:23 of the half — connecting on just two field goals — but the Red Hawk defense surrendered just five points over the final 10 minutes of the first half.
“Our press was great for 90 percent of the game,” Skemp said. “The girls were where they needed to be. We got a lot of turnovers on our press. Half-court defense in stretches was really good.”
Milton led, 20-15, at the break.
A pair of free throws from senior Shelby Mack-Honold gave Milton its biggest lead of the night at 29-22 with 13 minutes to play.
But, the Vikings (7-12, 3-8) scored seven straight to tie the game at 29-29.
With Milton up 34-32 with 8:34 left in the game, Stoughton went on another run, this time a 9-0 stretch.
Down 41-34 with 4:18 to play, senior Abbey Falk connected a 3-pointer to cut it to 41-37.
Campion scored four of Milton’s next six points to trim the deficit down to one at 44-43 with 1:18 to play.
Milton was held scoreless the final 1:17 of the game, including two empty trips at the free-throw line.
Mack-Honold scored a team-high 12 points for Milton, including eight free throws. The senior guard has shot a combined 29 free throws the past two games.
“Shelby has a nose for the lane,” Skemp said. “She sees that opening and is like a bulldog, she’s not going to let anyone step in front of her.”
Campion ended with 10 points and Falk added nine points.
Stoughton sophomore Ava Loftus scored a game-high 14 points.
Milton 66, Monona Grove 60
Mack-Honold led the way for 15 points as the Milton girls basketball team defeated Monona Grove, 66-60, in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Milton High School.
Mack-Honold scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half. She made just one field goal, but finished 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Mack-Honold went 8 of 11 from the free-throw line after halftime.
Campion ended with 12 points. Junior Grace Quade and senior Alex Rodenberg both added 10 points in the win.
“This was a complete team win,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “So proud of the complete game we played tonight.”
Milton will head to Monroe in a Badger South game Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:15 p.m.
