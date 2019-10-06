Each year the Rock County Conservationists offers people the chance to collect prairie wildflower seeds in free, public programs. Seeds will be collected from planted prairies in Milton’s Tower Hill on Saint Mary Street, Saturday, Oct. 12, and Crossridge Park, Saturday, Oct. 19. Both programs are 10 a.m.-noon. Each day during a two-hour period, it will be possible for participants to collect a large volume of seeds, but participants are free to collect for less time if they desire. On-site assistance will be provided to help you learn to identify the plants. Tips for cleaning and storing the seeds, and planting will also be provided.
The seeds are best collected in large paper grocery or bird seed bags. A pair of garden clippers is also recommended for clipping off the tough, spiny seed heads of some plants. Participants should be dressed for the weather and wear work gloves.
For any questions, contact Dave Bendlin at 608-868-3824 or by email: dbendlin@centurytel.net.
