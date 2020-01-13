The city of Milton in a press release Monday, Jan. 13, announced that the three names of candidates running in April for three open city council seats will appear on the ballot in the following order: Ryan Holbrook, Devin John Elliott, and Lynda Clark.
The order was selected by the drawing of lots. The drawing took place at city hall Monday morning, the release stated.
