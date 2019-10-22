On the job as the Northern Rock County YMCA CEO since August, Angie Bolson is in Milton at the Parker YMCA a couple days each week. Her goals here include adding value to programming, stabilizing membership and understanding community needs, which she said one day could met with a swimming pool.
Bolson was named CEO in July. She was one of two executives from the YMCA at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc who with YMCA of the USA officials served as part-time, interim leaders. In August Bolson started working for the YMCA of Northern Rock County full-time.
After long-time CEO Tom Den Boer parted ways with the Y in February, members wondered what’s next.
In spring listening sessions they asked if building the Milton branch was the end of the Y’s commitment here.
“Did we do everything we could in serving the community?” Bolson asked rhetorically.
New to northern Rock County, she said she realized, “We have a lot of work that we can and should be doing to serve this community differently.
“I’m really passionate about being present here more and getting more engaged. I don’t want the Y to be a facility that got placed in Milton and it didn’t feel like we were part of the community.”
Being part of the community, she said, “That’s really the goal.”
With a new eight-lane swimming pool included in the Milton School District’s $59.9 million referendum projects and scheduled for completion by 2021, will there be a swimming pool at the Parker YMCA?
“I’ve been asked that a lot,” said Bolson, adding that someone on Facebook said the announcement of her being named CEO should be celebrated by building a new pool.
The Parker YMCA was designed for the addition of a pool and the land is available.
At the Janesville Y programs like Silver Sneakers and others with discounts for members 65 and older are doing well with pool programming. Bolson said she could see the same happening in Milton.
“I think it’s something that’ll definitely be in the future,” she said. “I cannot imagine it not being part of the strategic plan in some way, shape or form as we move forward.”
But, she reminds brick and mortar are gifts from the community.
“We’ll have to demonstrate need and programmatically how we’re going to serve,” she said.
While there’s no Parker YMCA campaign for a swimming pool going on now, Bolson invites anyone who has extra money and wants to donate it to a pool, she’d be open to the conversation.
“For me, it’s not a ‘no,’” she said. “I think just right now we have a lot of other priorities. I’ve pretty much laid out to our board that my priorities sit with getting the house in order over the next 12 to 18 months. Then next is going to be building a new strategic plan.”
Yet, Bolson understands members wanted to see immediate change and if they look closely, they can see change has already taken place.
“We went to work saying, ‘What could we do to add value now so members can start seeing traction,’” she said.
They looked and continue to look at the programs offered and began offering TRX suspension training classes at no additional for members and introduced a new barre class.
“I’m a huge fan of group exercise classes,” she said. “I think it gets you a time on your calendar to come and there’s something about that sense of community that encourages you.”
Another focus of Bolson’s has been what she refers to as “membership stabilization.”
“We have offered promotional rates that have been significantly discounted off our regular rates,” she said. The latest promotion that has been mailed out are closer to the true cost of membership in order to sustain our operations., she said.
“We’ve also been pretty forward-facing with what our regular standard rates are,” she said. They are on the website and on promotional materials: household with one adult: $57, household with two adults: $66, one adult: $44, one senior: $39 and one youth: $30. Promotional rates are $24-$59. Day passes are $5 for seniors, $6 for youth, $12 for adult and $18 for family.
The standard membership rates have not increased in more than a decade., Bolson said, “my intention is to move away from the frequency of membership promotions since it devalues the member that is paying full price.. We have a lot of work to do investing in our operation and mainly in our staff.”
Many staff members are paid minimum wage and full-time employees are not offered health insurance.
Bolson is working to change that.
In February Bolson said she worked on more consistent staff scheduling.
“We’ve done a lot of work tweaking task lists and making sure we’re more purposeful about not just spot cleaning but deep cleaning,” she said.
She held a staff rally was held to help motivate staff members.
“My goal is really to shift staff culture here to serve our members differently,” she said, and from reports she’s gotten, she seems to be succeeding.
Recently, Bolson met with the mayor and the school district superintendent.
Looking at organizations or businesses that might be viewed as competition, she said: “I’m happy that there’s lots of different venues that are meeting needs and getting people healthy. To me every collaboration and partnership is important.”
When Bolson was hired in July, Adams Publishing Group reported Bolson’s starting salary was $125,000 and did not include health insurance. Bolson replaces Tom Den Boer, who in 2017 had a total annual pay of $316,640. Den Boer parted ways with the YMCA after months of uproar. Some members said Den Boer and a former Y board member were sidestepping the YMCAs rules of governance by improperly removing board members and suspending some who had asked questions about Y finances. The Y board and YMCA of the USA spent weeks investigating complaints and concerns over Den Boer’s conduct and what some said was a lack of transparency.
She began her career 20 years ago as a camp counselor, then camp director. Over the years, she has served the YMCA at Pabst Farms in a variety of leadership roles, including three years as branch executive director and most recently vice president of strategic initiatives for the Glacial Community YMCA.
