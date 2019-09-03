The Milton High School boys soccer team won a shortened 2-0 game against Westosha Central Tuesday night in Westosha.
Sophomore Gavin Clarquist scored the first goal for the Red Hawks in the 45th minute. Lukas Mullen added to the lead in the second half with a goal in the 48th minute.
The contest was called in the 51st minute due to lightning.
The Red Hawks will host DeForest Thursday at Anderson Field at 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
The Milton High School girls tennis team was defeated by Monroe, 5-2, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at the Milton High School tennis courts.
Junior Emily McNett picked up a win at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Warosh and Carissa Boettcher earned a victory at No. 3 doubles.
Up next for the Red Hawks will be another Badger South Conference dual Thursday at the Milton Tennis courts against Monona Grove at 4:15 p.m.
Girls Swim
The Milton High School girls swim team picked up its first win of the year in the redone Milton pool Thursday night against Monroe.
The Red Hawks defeated the Cheesemakers, 100-70, in the Badger South Conference Dual.
Milton will race in the Badger South Conference Relays Thursday at Stoughton High School at 6 p.m.
