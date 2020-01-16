Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will be attending a summit at the White House on Human Trafficking on Jan. 31. She was selected to represent Wisconsin as a policy area leader in the state.
Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, recommended Loudenbeck for the opportunity based on her extensive involvement in efforts to combat human trafficking in Wisconsin over the past nine years.
“Rep. Loudenbeck started working on anti-human trafficking policy long before most people in Wisconsin even recognized it was happening here. Rep. Loudenbeck was recognized for her work to combat human trafficking by the National Conference of State Legislators and was one of four legislators in the county to receive the Woman in Politics Making a Difference in 2018,” said Vos.
Loudenbeck authored her first bill to combat human trafficking in 2011. Since then she has authored multiple bills to help prosecutors and law enforcement fight back against the evil forces that profit from this brutal form of modern slavery. She has also passed laws to create a human trafficking resource center hotline poster, help children who are victims of sex trafficking, and improve policies for child protective services.
In addition, Loudenbeck authored several laws allowing for better access to employment, mental health services, and shelter options for vulnerable populations, such as homeless and unaccompanied youth, who are often targeted for human trafficking.
“I’m honored to be selected to attend this Human Trafficking summit at the White House and I’m looking forward to discussing this critical issue with leaders from across the nation,” said Loudenbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.