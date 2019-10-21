The City of Milton Common Council approved the following actions on Oct. 15:
City approves job description for in-house engineer
Council members approved a job description, outlining duties to be assigned to an in-house engineer. Council approved a recruitment process to fill the fulltime position on Oct. 1. According to the document, the city engineer would work under the direction of the director of public works and supervise department staff in the absence of the director. During discussion, council members asked about a requirement, as outlined within the description, noting equipment used by the engineer, which included a pickup truck. City Administrator Al Hulick said that while it was possible an applicant might have a truck, a vehicle provided by the city would be preferable.
Two Residential Exterior Improvement projects close
Two Residential Exterior Improvement projects awarded grants this year by the city were completed and officially closed out. The first project, consisting of driveway replacement and porch repair, was completed at the home of John Van Hom, 523 Golden Lane. The full project cost $7,980. A grant from the city of $3,990 was awarded to offset the cost of the project. The second project, consisting of the removal and repair of siding, was completed at the home of Michel Matkowski, 521 Hilltop Dr., in the amount of $8,042.36. A grant from the city of $4,216.33 was awarded to offset the cost of the project.
Halloween trick or treating hours proclaimed
Trick or treating in the city of Milton will take place on Oct. 31, between the hours of 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., according to a proclamation read by Mayor Anissa Welch. With regard to “miniature ghosts, goblins, witches, and other mysterious creatures,” the mayor further proclaimed that their safety “is assured by an accompanying adult, and is a source of amusement and good cheer for both the very young and the older people whom they visit and entertain.”
