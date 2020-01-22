The Milton gymnastics team broke the school record on the balance beam during the Red Hawks' 136.25-119.275 victory over Reedsburg Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Reedsburg.
For the third straight week, Milton also set a new season high, just eclipsing last week’s score of 136.225.
Milton scored a 36.2 on the balance beam, which beat out last year’s program-setting score of 35.975.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished first on the balance beam with a personal-best score of 9.35.
Olstad also recorded a PR in the all-around competition with a score of 34.625, good for first. She placed first on the uneven bars as well with an 8.35.
Sophomore Brooke Girard took first in the floor exercise with a personal best score of 9. She placed second in the all-around with a 33.8.
Senior Caroline Burki finished third in the all-around with a 33.375 — good for a personal best — and was the runner-up on vault with an 8.45.
Olstad, Girard, Burki and freshman Hannah Dunk made up the record-breaking balance beam team for Milton. Junior Josie Hasenstab also competed on the event and scored an 8.
Milton will host Monona Grove in a dual Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.
An updated version of this story will appear in the Jan. 30 edition of the Milton Courier and online on a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.