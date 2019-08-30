There’s wins, and there’s statement wins.
The Milton High School football team defeated Mount Horeb, 40-0, in a Badger Conference crossover game Friday night at Anderson Field in Milton.
“For this game, I really challenged all the players this week,” Milton head coach Rodney Wedig said. “I said, ‘Mount Horeb/Barneveld has been one of the better programs in the state. This is a game you can step up and put us on the map.’ I think they did that and rose to the occasion.”
The Red Hawks scored six touchdowns on the night, five of which came from senior running back Nick Huber.
“Huber just ran hard today,” Wedig said. “He had a great game.”
Huber scored the first touchdown of the game, a 5-yard run to the left-side of the field to put Milton up 7-0 with 6:16 left in the first quarter.
The Red Hawks’ next score came in the second quarter, a 1-yard punch in from senior running back Jerry Jones to make it 14-0 with 9:20 until half.
After the Milton defense forced a three and out, the Red Hawks found the end zone once again via the run.
This time it was a 12-yard scamper from Huber to make it 20-0 with 5:07 left in the second quarter.
An interception late in the second quarter from senior safety Jordan Stivarius set up another touchdown for Huber. This time it was from 5-yards out.
The score came with 17 seconds left in the quarter.
The Red Hawks scored twice in the second half, both coming from Huber.
A 3-yard score in the third quarter and a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth, which saw Huber break several tackles on his way to crossing into the end zone.
Huber ended with 129 yards on 20 carries, to go along with his five scores.
“He [Huber] runs hard and he’s fearless,” said senior offensive lineman Booker Burden. “He just goes, he doesn’t care what’s in front of him.”
Despite the big day from Huber, it was the offensive line play from the Hawks that stuck out to Wedig.
“I really thought that was the difference in the game, was our O-line making plays all the time,” he said.
Overall, the Red Hawks rushed for 309 yards.
Not to be outdone by the offensive line was the Milton defense, which gave up a total of four first downs on the day.
“Our O-line was complaining, they said, ‘you could give up a first down or two to give us a little more rest,’” Wedig said.
The Vikings mustered up just 78 yards of total offense.
“They [the Milton defense] know their assignments,” Wedig said. “[Defensive coordinator] Gus [Wedig] does a great job of getting them in the right location and then they fly to the ball. And then we don’t miss tackles.”
The Red Hawks will open up Badger South Conference play Friday back at Anderson Field in Milton against Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m.
“We’re very confident,” Burden said. “We know we can beat any team in the conference right now.”
