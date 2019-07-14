Carol L. Rinehart (Hoffer) lost a courageous battle with cancer July 9, 2019.
Carol was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, July 27, 1953, the second of 10 children of Ronald and Merlyn (Blair) Hoffer.
Carol was employed in the Jefferson and Milton areas as a cook for many years before retiring. Carol enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends – especially the little ones. Carol had a passion for the Packers and Nascar racing. She was proud to show off her collection of Packers memorabilia, and made an amazing Bloody Mary and apple pie.
Carol will be deeply missed by her son Kent (Amanda) Witte of Evansville, mother Merlyn “Dolly” Hoffer of Whitewater and grandchildren: Malachi Witte, Kane (Elly) Perkins, and Kyle Perkins.
Carol will be fondly remembered by her siblings as a loving and caring sister. They include Mary Jean Robertson of Jefferson, Rhonda (Gary) Seraphine of Westfield, Michael Hoffer of Oshkosh, Jonathon (Kristin) Hoffer of Orfordville, Bradley (Amanda) of Fort Collins, Colorado; Randall (Karen) Hoffer of Hartland, Troy Hoffer of Juneau, and Tami (Tim) Germundson of Whitewater. Carol was also loved by many nieces and nephews as a very special and fun aunt who often helped by caring for them while growing up.
Carol was preceded in passing by her son Christopher Witte, spouse Dan Rinehart, father Ronald Hoffer, in childhood, brother Richard Hoffer.
