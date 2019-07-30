Janesville’s 13U tournament baseball team advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series over the weekend.
The team has several kids who attend Milton schools. Broden Jackson and Tyler Horkan will both be eighth-graders at Milton Middle School, while Josh Knuth will be a freshman at Milton High School.
Jackson, Horkan and Knuth and the rest of the Janesville team cruised in the Ohio Valley Regional, which concluded Sunday, July 28, to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Janesville outscored opponents 64-10 in the regional and triumphed over Eau Claire 12-2 in the championship game Sunday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
In the title game against Eau Claire, Jackson and Horkan both collected hits in Janesville’s six-run fourth inning.
The breakout inning put Janesville up 12-0.
Tayelin Sihabouth was named the Ohio Valley Regional’s MVP.
The Babe Ruth World Series takes place Aug. 8-15 in Westfield, Massachusetts.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, the team will hold a meat raffle at Sidelines in Janesville from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.