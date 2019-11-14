The Milton boys hockey team is hoping its historic season last year will rub off a bit onto the 2019-2020 season.
The Red Hawks earned their first playoff victory in program history last season with a 2-1 win over rival Stoughton. The first taste of postseason success is giving Milton a bit more confidence heading into this season.
“That's (playoff win) definitely a stepping stone to bigger things for us as we head into the new campaign,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said. “We're going to be able to skate with everybody on our schedule this season. I'm not sure we could say that last year. These kids feel like they belong and aren't looking up at some of the giants any longer.”
The Red Hawks finished seventh in the Badger South last season with a 1-11 conference mark, but return the bulk of its core, losing just two seniors.
“We return a solid core of upperclassmen that we feel are going to be ready to play from the get go,” Zartman said. “There was a little breaking-in period last year with a new coaching staff. But from the middle of January we basically played .500 hockey and were competing each and every game.”
Junior Luke Hessenauer looks to be the go-to guy from Milton’s returning upperclassmen. Hessenauer netted 12 goals and added nine assists as a sophomore defenseman last season.
“Luke's job is going to be to make the players around him better,” Zartman said. “He's going to need to take some of the stress of himself by making sure he engages the talents of his teammates.”
With the loss of Nick Robinson (14 goals, six assists) the Red Hawks likely will need a few players to step up beside Hessenauer.
“We return a good chunk of our top-three lines from last year,” Zartman said. “Junior captain Tyler Gilbertson and sophomore Gannon Kligora will spend a lot of time at center. While juniors Storm Cook, Kyle Dehnert and Austin Sartell, and sophomores Tyler Ellis and Mason Pusateri now have the experience they need to make an impact this year on the wings.”
Milton looks to be in good hands at keeper with senior Luke Grote returning to the goal. In 22 regular season games last year, Grote notched a .877 save percentage.
“We're going to have to rely heavily on Grote in the net,” Zartman said. “He stood on his head last season to keep us in a bunch of games and stopped all the pucks you would expect him to. The last two wins of the year were all him, Luke was absolutely stellar in those two contests.”
Good news for Grote is that the Red Hawks return their top-four defensemen: senior captain Jakob Snow, juniors Jayce Rocha and Wyatt Frison and Hessenauer.
Zartman also noted seniors Reidar Snow and Tim Vidruk, along with junior Cam Andrews and sophomore Zake Hartman all have a chance to make an impact with the Red Hawks this season.
Sophomore Mitchell Masters, along with freshmen Leo Studier and Landon Swenson are first-year underclassmen who also could see ice time.
Milton will open up its season against Madison La Follette on Friday, Nov. 22, with its “Salute to Service” game at the Mandt Center in Stoughton. Milton will wear camo jerseys to honor current and former members of the armed services.
