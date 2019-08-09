Theatre Unlimited, Inc.’s (TUI) annual fundraiser returns 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at . in the Janesville Performing Arts Center gallery. The show features TUI alumni performing musical favorites from their past. Producing community musical theatre for 30 years, TUI is presenting a nostalgic event for those that have been lucky enough to attend their productions over the last three decades and anyone who loves music.
Performers include Laura Schuler, Haley Scott, Tim Rosenthal, Missy Defebaugh, Brett Frazier, Sullivan Saliby, David Bitter, Anna Harris Velazquez, Chris Blakeney, Ben Klingenberg, Sage Sarah Hudziak, Alexia Klein, Laurie Mitchell and Kevin Vechinsky singing songs from iconic productions like "Fiddler On The Roof," "My Fair Lady," and "Jesus Christ Superstar," to name a few.
“Theatre Unlimited, Inc. has had 30 years of amazing performances, from 'Annie' to 'A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.' We are excited to recreate some magic from our proud musical history,” said David Bitter, TUI treasurer.
Tickets are $15 and on sale online at janesvillepac.org and in person at the Janesville Performing Arts Center box office, 408 S. Main St., Janesville, or by calling (608) 758-0297.
Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and desserts with a cash bar available.
For more information visit: tuijanesville.org or Facebook.
