Fourteen out of 17 Rock County schools (82%) serving high school students in the 2018-19 school year participated in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The health and wellness surveillance tool was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction every two years. Ten Rock County schools met or exceeded the minimum 50% school-level response rate, which was one criterion for generating county-level data.
Across the county, the average school-level response rate was 64%.
Participating high schools included:
Craig, Parker, Evansville, Clinton, Rock River Charter School, Milton, Edgerton, TAGOS Leadership Academy-Tailoring Academics to Guide our Students, Beloit Memorial, Beloit Turner, Beloit Learning Academy, ARISE Virtual Academy, Rock University, and Youth Services Center.
A total of 5,022 usable responses were collected from the 14 participating schools listed above. This represented 60% of public high school students in the county.
Preliminary Rock County results
Seat belt use
Most of the time or always wear a seat belt: 86%
Texting and driving
Drivers who texted or emailed while driving (past 30 days): 43%
School safety
Most of the time or always feel safe at school: 78%
Agree or strongly agree that violence is a problem at their school: 22%
In a fight at school and/or threatened with a weapon at school: 14% overall, 10% female, 19% male
Drugs at school
Were offered, sold or given drugs on school property in the past 12 months: 14%
Attended school under the influence of alcohol or drugs (past 12 months): 11%
Bullying
Experienced bullying at school during the past 12 months: 22% overall, 25% female, 19% male
Bullied online: 18% overall, 23% female, 13% male
Agree or strongly agree bullying is a problem at their school: 42% overall, 52% female, 31% male
Mental health
Experienced significant problems with anxiety: 50% overall, 64% female, 37% male
Experienced prolonged, disruptive sadness: 32% overall, 41% female, 23% male
Intentionally self-harmed without intending to die: 20% overall, 26% female, 13% male
Seriously considered suicide: 17% overall, 22% female, 13% male
Made a plan for a suicide attempt: 14% overall, 17% female, 11% male
Sexual Behavior
Percent who have ever had sexual intercourse: 36% overall and same for female and male, 17% 9th grade, 52% 12th grade
Percent who had sexual intercourse in the past 3 months: 26% overall, 27% female, 25% male, 11% 9th grade, 40% 12th grade
Vaping
Used vaping products in the past 30 days: 20% overall, 11% 9th grade, 30% 12th grade
Ever tried vaping: 45% overall, 34% 9th grade, 56% 12th grade
Used cigarettes, chew, cigars or cigarillos in the past 30 days: 9% overall, 5% 9th grade, 14% 12th grade
Percentage of vapers or other tobacco users who tried to quit in the past 12 months: 43% overall
Drinking
Had at least one drink in the past 30 days: 27% overall, 21% 9th grade, 36% 12th grade
Drugs
Used marijuana in the past 30 days: 19%
Misused over-the-counter and/or prescription pain medicines: 14%
Screentime
Spent three or more hours a day on phone, Xbox or other device: 44%
Use technology between midnight at 5 a.m. on school nights: 56%
Sent, received or shared nude photos or sexual images (past 30 days): 23%
Physical health and nutrition
Reported sleeping 8 or more hours per night: 24%
Reported sleeping 5 hours or fewer per night: 21%
Exercised zero days: 20%
Exercised 4-7 days in past week: 52% overall, 44% female, 61% male, 57% 9th grade, 44% 12th grade
Ate fruit every day (past 7 days): 42%
Ate vegetables every day (past 7 days): 39%
Drank plain water every day (past 7 days): 76%
Ate breakfast every day: 31%
Experienced sports-induced concussions (past 12 months): 16%
Asthma: 20%
Trauma and adversity
Experienced rape, sexual assault or intimate partner violence: 25% overall, 36% female, 14% male
