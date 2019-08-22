The Milton High School girls golf team finished first at a best ball invitational held Thursday morning at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
The Red Hawks combined for a team score of 260 strokes, while Kettle Moraine ended with a 278 at the four-team invite, good for second.
Freshman Hannah Dunk, who played solo at the partner invite, posted the best score of the day with an 80.
Junior Regan Moisson and senior Desi Dorcey teamed up to shoot an 86, while sophomore Molly Jaeggi and junior Anna Pember recorded a 94.
A full story, along with other results and photos, will appear in the Aug. 29 edition of the Milton Courier, as well as online at a later date.
