Through the Years is a look at headlines that appeared in past issues of the Milton Courier.
Oct. 29, 2009
“$31 million mistake throws wrench in budget levy processes.” A reporting error that effectively overvalues one of the city’s tax incremental financing districts by over $31 million is causing headaches for officials of all affected taxing jurisdictions.
“City error affects school budget.” An error in the tax assessment of City of Milton property will have unwieldy ramifications on the School District of Milton’s budget process for at least three years to come.
Oct. 27, 1994
“Valuation increase decreases tax rate.” A 12 percent increase in equalized valuation within the School District of Milton helped the school board adopt a 50 cent lower tax rate for the 1994-95 budget than what was approved at the August annual meeting.
“Anderson project to get private boost.” The money the School District of Milton Board of Education has been setting aside for improvements to renovate Carl F. Anderson Memorial Athletic Field could be matched by a private fund raising drive. A larger renovation then could take place before next school year.
Oct. 30, 1969
“City budget sure to rise.” At present, the budget will call for a $3.50 to $4 tax rate. That compares with $2.50 a year ago. The most obvious cutback in next year’s spending will be in streets and sewer projects, which cost a record $99,000 this year.
“Stage practice in final weeks.” Milton High School’s seventh annual Broadway musical, “Li’l’ Abner,” is in the final two weeks of rehearsal. There are more than 150 cast members appearing on stage, 25 members in the orchestra and more than 50 working behind the scenes as makeup and stage crew.
Oct. 27, 1949
Women’s clubs — Seventy-six women were registered as guest of the Women’s Village Improvement Club and the Junior Woman’s Club of Milton at the Rock County Institute held at the Seventh Day Baptist Church.
“Fashions of 1800s modeled.” A capacity crowd attended the century style revue which highlighted the Milton Historical Society’s antique show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.