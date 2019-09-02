On Friday, Ty M. Matijevich, 18, of Janesville, sat in front of a judge at the Rock County Courthouse for sentencing.
Not a year ago, he was 17 and driving 76 mph when he slammed into a Cadillac in the middle of the day on Milton Avenue in front of the Janesville Mall.
Milton resident Merilyn Mitchell, the driver of the Cadillac, was 74 when she was fatally injured on Oct. 19.
She and her husband, Phillip, had celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
“Merilyn was the love of my life,” Phillip wrote in his victim impact statement, which Assistant District Attorney Katharine Buker read in court. “…“We had so much more living to do. Many nights are filled with grief and sleeplessness. I am grateful to my family and friends, but to be honest, my life will never be the same.”
But the Mitchells did not ask for punishment.
Merilyn’s son Brent told the court that the family forgives.
“We don’t feel there was malice involved, but he just did stupid stuff that we all did when we were kids, and it ended badly,” Brent said. “We don’t want to see another life lost or ruined.
“So our hope for Ty is that he uses this as an opportunity to do good and that actually he would be a better person because this happened than if it wouldn’t have happened.”
Buker and defense attorney Jack Hoag recommended Matijevich be placed on probation for five years, the first year to be served in the Rock County Jail.
Buker said Matijevich had no prior record, did not intend to hurt anyone, has acknowledged his guilt and has led an otherwise good life.
Hoag said he hoped young people in the community would see the hurt they can cause by speeding.
Judge John Wood said he lost sleep over the decision but in the end went along with the plea agreement. He ruled Matijevich must maintain absolute sobriety during probation, even though intoxicants were not involved in the crash.
Wood also ruled Matijevich must provide 100 hours of community service during each year of his probation.
