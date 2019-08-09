Businessperson and Kenosha native Josh Pade, 39, announced this week he intends to run for the 1st District seat in the House of Representatives. Pade will challenge freshman Republican Bryan Steil, 38, in the 2020 election.
Pade said he will refuse all money from corporate political action committees (PACs) and focus on making health care affordable in Wisconsin.
Pade launched his grassroots campaign emphasizing the struggles that hardworking Wisconsin families face every day. When Pade was only 14, his father died from a heart attack. The oldest of three siblings, Pade said he worked to support the family. Shortly after his mother graduated from college at age 52, she died from lung cancer. Rising out of these tragedies, he said he put himself through college and law school and forged a successful career in business.
Pade in his announcement said he is running for Congress to be a voice for the many families like his that are one family death, illness or job loss away from losing everything.
“Wisconsin families are working longer hours and often multiple jobs because their wages aren’t keeping up with the skyrocketing costs of healthcare premiums, prescription drugs and childcare,” said Pade. “Washington politicians have not only failed to act – they’ve actually made things worse by voting to strip protections for people with preexisting conditions, ensuring big pharma can charge whatever they want for lifesaving medicine and passing a fiscally reckless tax handout to the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.