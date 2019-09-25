The Janesville Rest Area – Rest Area 17 – along I-39/90 southbound (eastbound) in Rock County will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 21, until Friday, Nov. 15. Access at the WIS 26 and US 14 interchanges (Exit 171A-B) in Janesville will remain open to area restaurants, gas stations and lodging. Crews will complete the Interstate ramp connections to the rest area, as well as the expanded truck parking.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead, obey the posted speed limit, eliminate distractions, and don’t tailgate in work zones.
This closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov. Alerts and updates provided via this site are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road.
