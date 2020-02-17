It was a great weekend for Milton show choir Feb. 15 at Monona Grove High School, reported Erik Meinertz, director of Vocal Music at Milton High School.
Octave Above won Grand Champion in the women’s division with four groups competing.
Gracie Schoen won best female soloist in the solo competition with 43 soloists competing.
Revolution placed second in the JV/prep division with three groups competing. Choralation made finals, finishing in sixth place out of 14.
Up next, is the Chicagoland Showcase on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.